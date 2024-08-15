​Unbeaten start for the Waders after two draws

Cyrus Babaie arrives to bundle home Biggleswade's equaliser on Saturday. Photo: BTFC.

​Biggleswade Town have begun life in the SPL Premier Central with two draws in their opening two games.

Debutant Cyrus Babaie’s goal secured a deserved 1-1 draw against AFC Telford United on Saturday, before the Waders then drew 2-2 at AFC Sudbury on Tuesday night.

It means Biggleswade are now unbeaten in eight games stretching back to last season.

On Saturday, the first real chance came in the 35th minute, with Telford’s Jordan Piggott cutting down into the left of the box and forcing a great save from Jack Berman, who had to tip the ball over the bar to keep the cross-shot from going in.

Piggott continued to cause the Waders problems, allowing the ball to run across him nicely and making Theo Ofori mistime his challenge and bundle the Telford player over in the 45th minute, conceding a penalty, which was dispatched into the bottom left corner smartly by Matty Stenson.

Telford continued to start the second half strong but were unable to break down Biggleswade, who began fashioning their own chances in reply.

Substitute Eddie Panter looked to make a difference, forcing a great save from Telford keeper Brandon Hall in the 63rd minute from just a few yards out.

But after a great ball from right back Luke Pyman, Panter found himself enough space on the right of the box to send the ball barrelling to the front post where Babaie got across his man and expertly tucked the ball home, levelling the scores in the 64th minute.

Biggleswade carried on pressing, with a close-range free kick from Theo Ofori finding itself just over the bar in the 72nd, and the Telford side looking shell shocked.

Eventually Telford managed to regain composure and in the 78th minute a strike 25 yards out from Ricardo Dinanga forced yet another wonderful save from Berman.

Despite camping out in Biggleswade’s half for much of the final ten minutes, Telford couldn’t break down the resolute defensive shape of the Waders, with the game ending in a draw.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

*On Tuesday, a poor first half saw the Waders two down at the break, but a change in formation saw them bounce back and strikes from Babaei and Ofori pulled them level.

Biggleswade go to Alvechurch this Saturday in the league.