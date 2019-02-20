United come up short against in-form Leighton

Biggleswade United’s slim hopes of a late tilt at the top of the SSML Premier took a battering with a 3-1 defeat at in-form Leighton Town on Saturday.

The hosts went into the game undefeated in six and as one of the division’s form sides, but the prospect of high flying United did little to knock them off their stride.

LTFC v Biggleswade United. Picture: Jane Russell

Neither Town nor United really made much impact in the opening 45 minutes. However the second half though would burst into life when Ross Adams forced Oliver Leslie into a good save just two minutes in, with Tom Wyant unable to convert.

After winning the ball back, Adams squared to Kyle Faulkner who neatly slid the ball home.

Leighton then doubled their advantage midway through the half when Faulkner’s dummy opened up some space for him to beat Leslie for a second time, netting his third in two games.

United were back in it though when Adams put into his own net as United aimed a cross at the far post.

Faulkner nearly had his hattrick when he glanced his header just wide, but Leighton finally put the game to bed with two minutes to go. Adams again was involved, this time latching on to Faulkner’s flick, and though his effort was denied by Leslie, substitute Ollie Buckley tapped home.

Biggleswade United host title-chasers Hadley on Saturday and welcome Harpenden Town on Tuesday, both in the SSML.