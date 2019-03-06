United cruise to a Green goal glut

Biggleswade United secured an easy 5-0 win over an inexperienced Leverstock Green on Saturday to secure their fourth spot in the SSML Premier table.

Having said that, the Green came very close to going in front in the opening minute, Luke Nugent’s shot cleared off the line by defender Joe Gauge.

United went ahead in the 14th minute when Joe Hankins hit a superb shot from outside the box which gave debutant keeper George Waters no chance.

They doubled their advantage midway through the first half as former Leverstock striker David Parkinson turned inside the box and drilled home a shot from a narrow angle. Hankins was close to his second with a shot that went just over the bar.

Ollie Leslie ensured United went into the break without conceding as he tipped a dipping shot over the bar.

United continued to dominate in the second half, but it look them until just past the hour to add the third goal, when Hankins was put through, and although his shot from a narrow angle hit the post, Jaiden Irish got to the rebound first to put the ball into the net.

The fourth goal arrived within two minutes as the Green defence failed to clear before Taylor Rhiney had a simple finish to slot home.

The fifth goal duly arrived when Rhiney hit a tremendous long-distance strike that gave Waters absolutely no chance.

United host Wembley tomorrow.