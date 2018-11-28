United cruise to a sixth straight league win

Biggleswade United cruised to a 4-0 victory on the road on Saturday despite being reduced to ten men.

United made a fast start at London Colney and were a goal up inside ten minutes when Lewis headed home from Farrell’s corner.

The second duly arrived and it was Lewis again, this time a superb lob after he latched on to a long drop kick from Leslie.

Joe Gauge got ahead of his marker to smash the ball into the roof of the net from Williams’ free kick. And United were in dreamland when Williams added a fourth before the interval after good play with Parkinson.

However Williams was dismissed in the second period. Despite this, United were never seriously troubled and saw out the victory, their sixth straight league success.

They have no game this weekend but welcome Crawley Green on Tuesday.