United edged out of Beds Senior Cup

Biggleswade United put up a brave battle against higher league opposition but lost their Beds Senior Cup semi-final at Barton Rovers on Tuesday night.

The opening few minutes saw both sides probing for an opening but it wasn’t long before the game burst into life when Rovers’ Sam Gibson sent Victor Osubu free on the right and his pinpoint cross was met by an alert Jimmy Hartley who opened the scoring after just eight minutes.

Rovers were on top and, just three minutes later, Connor Vincent ought to have doubled Rovers lead but failed to get enough contact on another cross. United burst into action and from a corner Joe Gauge headed just over the bar. Shots quickly followed by both Kane Farrell and Sam Holmes of United but they were held by Gary Malone.

Rovers increased their lead after 29 minutes when a good run and cross from Hartley on the right found Drew Phillips free in the box and he pounced on the cross to fire home with a cool finish.

United’s Joe Hankins was next to try his luck and his shot just cleared the Rovers bar with Malone scrambling to cover and the teams went in at half-time with Rovers two goals up.

United started the second half well and, with 50 minutes gone, skipper Ieaun Lewis popped up with a goal of the season contender that beat Malone all ends up to half United’s deficit.

This setback sparked Rovers into action and just two minutes later Vincent produced his own goal of the season contender with a pile-driver of a shot from outside the box to restore their two goal advantage.

United’s Hankins had another effort when he found an opening in the Rovers box but his finish sailed over the bar. Rovers substitute Jay Palmer had the last say in the action with a shot on target that United keeper Leslie tipped over the bar in fine style.

United visit Leighton Town on Saturday.