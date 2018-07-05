United girls snatch league title

In their final match of the season, Biggleswade United’s Under 16 Girls side won the Bedfordshire League title with a heart-stopping 4-2 away win over AFC Dunstable who at kick off were top of the table.

Delighted coach, Fran Constancio pictured left celebrating with his players, parents and supporters said after the triumph; “I am so, so proud of everyone of them and everything we have achieved at the club.”

“Thanks for everyone who has helped us to get to here and now what we would love more than anything else is for new girls to join us as we continue to try to take this club and its Academy even further forward.”

Meanwhile from Moscow, Guillem Balagué, the club’s director of football broke off from his World Cup duties to send his congratulations to the girls - many of whom had never played until recently, and also his thanks to the Under 16 coaching team and parents.

He tweeted: “Brilliantly done girls! And thank you so much for the time and dedication to this group of girls.”