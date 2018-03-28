United keep clean sheet in dour home stalemate

Biggleswade United concluded a difficult week by labouring to an uneventful 0-0 draw at home to struggling Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

It was fairly even in the opening stages as both sides vied for control in a rather disjointed contest.

Whilst United were lacking in creativity, their defensive resolve remained steadfast and on the rare occasion the Jets breached their backline Marvin Russell or Lee Bilcock were suitably positioned to intervene.

It was a match where the first goal would likely decide the destination of the result and the hosts attempted to be more assertive in the second period.

Harnessing that possession in order to find openings and create chances proved more challenging, however, and it was the visitors who threatened with greater regularity- most notably through a free-kick that dipped menacingly over the bar.