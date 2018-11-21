United net three to move up SSML Premier table

Biggleswade United celebrated an important home victory over Bedfordshire rivals Leighton Town at Second Meadow on Saturday.

The hosts had an early scare as Town could have taken the lead after just four minutes but Tom Silford fired straight at keeper Ollie Leslie.

However just two minutes later, United made them pay when they took the lead through Dave Parkinson, after the skipper’s clever footwork took him clear of two defenders and he slotted home.

Four minutes later, United doubled their advantage when Taz Andrews found himself unmarked on the edge of the box, neatly finding the top corner.

Having fallen two goals behind, the visitors rallied. Aaron McKee saw an effort saved by Leslie, and Kyle Faulkner’s bicycle kick was cleared off the line.

United came out purring in the second half, and should have made it 3-0 when Joe Hawkins’ fine strike clipped the top of the crossbar, and Tony Williams missed a sitter.

Meanwhile the visitors struggled to create clear cut chances as the United defence dug in.

In the latter stages, United put the final nail in the coffin by adding their third.

Having missed earlier, Williams made no mistakes from close range, tapping into the empty net after Sam Collins’ cross from the right hand side.