United reward Colas with four goal victory

Biggleswade United’s season reached its climax in terrific fashion on Saturday as Cristian Colas in his final match saw his side dispatch of Holmer Green 4-2 at Watchet Lane.

Evidently determined to provide the departing coaching staff with a fitting send-off, the visitors imposed themselves early on in the contest with Abraham Eze shaving the top of the bar inside the opening minutes.

And Eze would play the crucial role in breaking the deadlock when his rampaging run down the right could only be halted by the goalkeeper upending him- the striker converted the spot-kick emphatically to give United the lead.

The away team doubled their advantage before the break as a clearance from the Greens’ keeper was cushioned expertly by Matt Cooper beyond the backline and into the path of Lu Ndovi, who slotted home.

It was more of the same after the interval with Kane Farrell threatening to put the game beyond the hosts as his free-kick forced the keeper into a low save down to his right.

The Players’ Player of the Year then engineered some space down the left and delivered an ominous cross that evaded the two red shirts. He continued to exert his influence as he fired just wide with an effort from the edge of the area prior to United finding the goal to clinch the three points.

Martin Russell held off his man as he surged down the right and clipped in a marvellous cross to the back post where Alix Girdlestone arrived to finish on the volley.

They registered a fourth five minutes from time. Richard Christie’s corner was turned in via a combination of Russell, David Parkinson and Ashley Grinham – the latter was eventually awarded the goal.

United relinquished their control in the closing minutes allowing Holmer to halve the deficit as James Britnell completed a brace.