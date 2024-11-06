​United see off Arlesey Town in cup clash

United MOTM Lewis Williams (left) with boss Kane Dougherty.

​Biggleswade United returned to winning ways with a 3-0 success at home to Arlesey Town on Saturday at the Verdant Stadium in the SSML Premier Division Cup.

Having succumbed to a 6-2 league defeat at high-flying MK Irish a week earlier, before then losing 2-1 at FC Peterborough in the Hinchingbrooke Cup in midweek, United were keen to get back to form and did so with a comfortable win.

Scott Metcalfe saw an early chance tipped wide by Arlesey’s goalkeeper but wouldn’t be denied just before half-time when he netted from the penalty spot to put United in front.

Early in the second-half, United were awarded another penalty and again Metcalfe did the honours to double their lead.

Luke Carter then wrapped up the win for United with the third goal to make the game safe.

United now return to the Wembley trail this weekend as they welcome March Town United in the second round (proper) of the FA Vase.

​*Three days earlier, United had exited the Hinchingbrooke Cup in controversial circumstances at the hands of hosts FC Peterborough.

In the dying moments and with United 2-1 behind, Mekhi Angol put the ball in the net only to be deemed offside, and with United protesting, Ken Owusu was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Earlier, United had lead through Kyle Andrews’ first-half strike but Peterborough bounced back with two second-half goals to ultimately secure progress to the next round despite the late drama.