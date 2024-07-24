United set to start season while Waders and FC both play more friendlies

Biggleswade United warm up ahead of their game with Welwyn last weekend. Photo: BUFC.

​Biggleswade United boss Kane Dougherty says his side are in good shape as they prepare to start the new Spartan South Midlands League season on Saturday.

​United will welcome Tring Athletic to the Verdant Stadium, with a trip to Colney Heath then following next Tuesday night.

And speaking after Tuesday’s final pre-season game, a 7-1 win at home to FC Codicote, Dougherty says he is happy with his players’ form going into the opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the club’s media channels: “Tuesday was really positive. Obviously it was very different to the games we’ve played as we had the chance to get on the ball and impose ourselves which was really pleasing, and there were some really good individual performances.

"It was a real turning point in terms of us gelling as a team and taking on board what we’re trying to do, so nothing but positives.

"It puts us in good stead and sends us into Saturday in a confident mood now which is a real positive.

"We’ll work on a few things on Thursday but nothing too heavy, and I’ve got an idea now of what I’ll be going into the opening game with on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade Town were 3-0 winners at Stotfold on Tuesday night, which added to a 4-0 success at Histon on Saturday.

Boss Jimmy Martin told the club’s media on Tuesday: “It’s been a big task with recruitment and having a high turnover of players but those who have come in have been really positive.

"They’ve got a real hunger and desire to play at step three and week on week we’ve been showing real improvements.

"We’ve got three friendlies left where we’ll focus on looking after the ball, pressing and winning it back high up the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waders head north to take on Loughborough Students on Saturday with a 1pm kick-off.

*Biggleswade FC fell to a 4-1 defeat to a young Cambridge United side on Tuesday night, despite Ethan Kessell having put them in front with a 30-yarder early on.