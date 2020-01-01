Up to second after thrashing rivals 9-0

Cranfield United moved into second in the Bedfordshire County Football League Premier Division after winning 9-0 at Wilstead.

Queens Park Crescents maintained their unbeaten home record with an 8-0 victory over Riseley Sports.

Scott Alleyne hit a hat-trick with Shahiur Rahman (two), Westley Lewis, Mohammed Raheem Jabber and Mohammed Omar also on target.

Bedford Albion secured a 2-0 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers.

Cranfield United Reserves lead Division One but were held to a 2-2 home draw by Stotfold Development, who scored via Josh Zulu and Ricardo Green.

Elstow Abbey won 4-2 at home against Ampthill Town Development.

Henlow who ran out 2-1 winners at Lea Sports PSG while Bedford SA won 3-1 at Totternhoe Reserves.

Flitwick Town Reserves stretched their unbeaten away record to seven games as they won 3-2 at Houghton Athletic and Kempston Athletic were gifted three points when The 61 FC Luton Reserves failed to raise a side.

In Division Two, St Joseph won 2-0 away at Bedford Albion Reserves.