Waders beat FC in Biggleswade cup derby

Biggleswade Town beat Biggleswade FC in their Beds Senior Cup semi-final after a penalty shoot-out on a freezing Tuesday night.

The sides ended normal time level at 1-1 but it was Waders, the ‘visitors’ at the Carlsberg Stadium, who ran out winners in front of a 208 strong crowd and will face Luton Town in the final.

Town made the perfect start after just two minutes when Reece Fielding lashed his side in front.

For FC, Ryan Inskip almost created an opening as he picked out Lee Northfield’s run with the Waders defenders managing to force the ball away. The same two players linked moments later with Northfield’s pull back being blocked.

Midway through the half Town missed a sitter with the goal at their mercy and they were made to pay as Pat McCafferty and Northfield combined and found Josh Holmes at the far post to slide home the leveller.

Liam Gooch produced an outstanding save from a 20 yard Tom Coles strike while at the other end Dan Green bravely saved at the feet of George Bailey.

The second half saw FC growing in confidence. Tom Cookman found Northfield who forced Gooch into a save, the loose ball being hacked to safety. Gooch denied FC a place in the final with two superb late saves, the first from Cookman and an even better save as he reacted first to block a Nathan George shot inside the six yard box.

With the final whistle the outcome would be decided by spot kicks and it was Gooch again as he made the decisive early save. And although Green got his hand to two of Town’s kicks it was they who progressed as they made all five of their kicks count.

Saturday see FC entertain London Tigers while the Waders travel to Hereford.