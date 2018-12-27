Waders beat Hitchin in Boxing Derby derby

Waders took all three points in winning 2-0 in front of a 700-strong crowd at Hitchin Town on Boxing Day.

After a goalless first period where Biggleswade held firmagainst Hitchin’s efforts they settled the derby win with two second half strikes.

It was a dour opening 45 minutes to the game where Hitchin edged the first half chances, one coming as early as the first minute, but they never looked clinical in front of goal.

For the visitors Bradley Bell combined with skipper Kieron Forbes, who had time to shoot but put the ball way over. Meanwhile Bell and Joe White both had half chances.

It was going to take a touch of inspiration to break the deadlock and it came from the Waders just before the hour, with former Canary McNamara was the instigator.

He sent in a low cross to the unmarked Liam Brooks who converted calmly.

The match was settled with a penalty five minutes from time, Joe White stepping up to convert. Hitchin had a late flurry of chances but to no avail.