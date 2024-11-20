​Waders boss is proud of cup win

Jimmy Martin celebrates at the final whistle on Saturday. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Jimmy Martin was a happy man after seeing his Biggleswade Town side produce a remarkable comeback in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Being 3-0 down at half-time, Cyrus Babaie struck a five-minute hat-trick to bring them level before Josh Steele then put the Waders in front, and although Coleshill equalised, Nagheeb Ibrahim’s stunning free-kick won it late on.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Martin was thrilled by what he’d seen.

He said: “It was insane really. When you look at the standards we’ve set, we haven’t conceded more than two goals in any league game yet we conceded three in 30 minutes here, so that was a bit of a shock to the system.

"But we haven’t scored too many goals either so to score five in one half was a bit of a rollercoaster of events.

"No disrespect to Coleshill but the expectation for us coming to a step four side is to win. I know where we are in the league but we’re not a step four team, and the boys knew at half-time it wasn’t good enough so we made a three-part game plan to try and get a goal every 15 minutes and see what happens.

"Massive credit to the players as I thought they were outstanding second-half – we’ve had a tough week with a couple of big departures which is fine but we only want players here who want to play for us and to mirror the same values as myself and the chairman.

"So it’s really important we now stick together and build on today’s performance, albeit hopefully in a calmer fashion.”

Town will now host AFC Totton in the next round, who include former Premier League striker Charlie Austin among their ranks.

This weekend, the Waders go to Halesowen Town in the league, who currently sit second in the table just four points behind leaders Kettering Town.

Biggleswade will then return home to host Royston Town next Tuesday night for something of a six-pointer given Royston are seven points above the Waders but also in the relegation zone.

