Waders bring in Stevenage striker on loan

Biggleswade Town have snapped up highly promising Stevenage striker Joe White on loan until December 19.

The 19-year-0ld striker moved to Boro in January from Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee and has made three substitute appearances in League Two so far.

White began his career in the youth academy at Daggers, scoring once in four league games, having had loan stints at Wealdstone and Hendon, netting six goals in six matches for the latter.

He returned on loan to Wealdstone recently, notching once in five National League South matches.

Speaking about his new addition on Twitter, Waders boss Lee Allinson said: “Joe is a very talented centre forward and I’m very excited to work with him.

“I would like to thank StevenageFC for making this happen.”

White will have to wait to make his Waders debut with the club not in action this weekend, as they host Redditch United in the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Central on September 29.