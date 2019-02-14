Waders crush Hatters in Beds Senior Cup

Biggleswade Town inflicted a crushing 9-1 defeat on Luton Town’s development squad on Tuesday to make the final of the Beds Senior Cup.

Luton fielded a side that included four players with first team experience, Arthur Read, Connor Tomlinson, Jake Peck and Drew Richardson,

However the Waders went in front early on when Bradley Bell’s cross was nodded past Tiernan Parker by Joe White.

Hatters were level midway through the half, as Peck set Jonas Kalonda away on the left and his cross was finished by midfielder Drew Richardson.

The Waders were back in front just two minutes later though as Peter Clark planted his shot past Parker from the edge of the box.

It was 3-1 on the half hour when White pounced on a short backpass from Lewis Swindells to slip in Clark who took his time before beating Parker.

Peck put a free kick over the bar for Luton but they conceded again with 10 minutes to go the break, Dylan Williams bending a beautiful effort from 20 yards into the net.

There was still time for Waders to assume even greater control on 43 minutes when Bell was brought down in the box by Toby Byron and White converted the penalty.

In the second period, Waders were soon on target once more, Bell hammering into the top corner from 25 yards.

They added another two in quick succession on 73 and 75 minutes, Solomon Nwaboukei and Bell both on the scoresheet.

Former Luton trainee Lucas Perry then completed the scoring for the evening with a ninth for Biggleswade, turning a cross into the net from close range.