​Waders’ delight after a rare win

Jimmy Martin felt Saturday's win had been on the cards. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Biggleswade Town boss Jimmy Martin paid tribute to his players after they secured just their second league win of the season on Saturday.

The 1-0 success over St Ives Town was also the first time Biggleswade had won at home this season and was secured thanks to Flo Tsaguim’s 71st minute winner, the Waders having missed a penalty late in the first-half.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Martin was happy to have taken the points.

He said: “I’m delighted with the win after what’s been a difficult week.

"We struggled after the Hitchin game given it was a local derby and the fact it was a defeat but the players have worked really hard.

"I’ve tested them with their loyalty and their commitment and they’ve given me everything.

"I thought we were excellent. We were aggressive and I think it’s the best we’ve played on regains. That’s credit to some of the new players as well as the existing players who are buying in as it’s a real positive.

"I felt it was coming, and people who have been coming regularly will know that.

"We’ve a young side that’s complemented by some good experienced players and I’m delighted for Flo who got the winner as he’s worked so hard and he got his just rewards today.

"I even had to remind the players to get the music on and enjoy it rather than have to deal with me being like a bear with a sore head again – they deserve to enjoy the win and each other’s company.”

The Waders’ home game with Leiston on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

It means they’re next in action on Saturday when they travel to Royston Town, before an away game at league leaders AFC Telford United next Tuesday night.

Martin said: “It’s insane we’ve only won two games in 23, especially when you consider we’ve had nine draws, but the win had been coming so now we move on.”

