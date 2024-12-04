​Waders draw on the road as FA Trophy test awaits

Ex-Southampton and West Brom star Charlie Austin will be among those up against Biggleswade on Saturday.

​Biggleswade Town are ten points adrift of safety in the SPL Premier Division Central but picked up a useful point on the road at Lowestoft Town on Tuesday night.

The Waders had been narrowly beaten by Bedford Town at The Eyrie on Saturday, debutant Daniel Izekor and Ryan Docherty cancelling out two early strikes from Leon Lobjoit, before James Clifford’s 70th minute winner sealed the points for Bedford.

And new boy Izekor, signed from Royston Town, was Biggleswade’s main man again on Tuesday as he scored twice in the draw at Lowestoft, given the Waders an early lead and then equalising in the second-half after the home side had turned the game around before the half-hour mark, Cyrus Babaie seeing a late goal disallowed and Biggleswade seeing several good chances go astray late on.

Speaking after that game, Waders coach Eddie McLoughlin told the club’s media channels it was a worthy point after an end-to-end game.

He said: “We started really brightly and took the early advantage and then it looked like we carried on from where we left off on Saturday against Bedford which was really positive, but then slipped back into some old habits and let Lowestoft back into the game.

"The pleasing thing was that we started the second-half well and came out of the blocks strongly and for 45 minutes pinned them in their half. We eventually got the goal we probably deserved and were then very unfortunate not to take all three points at the end.

"Daniel Izekor has three in his first two games and could have had three or four tonight but he’s getting himself in the right positions which you can’t really coach as it’s about him sniffing out the chances.”

Biggleswade now take a break from league action once again as they prepare to host AFC Totton in the FA Trophy.

Their opponents play in the parallel SPL Premier Division South and are currently second in the league.

And McLoughlin believes there are plenty of positives to take from Tuesday’s game into that tie against a side who include former Premier League striker Charlie Austin and another experienced forward in Scott Rendell in their ranks.

He said: “We’ve had some footage of Totton sent over to us so we’ll get to the nitty gritty of that and work out a plan to get the best result we can.

"Obviously it’s a massive day for the club and competition I’ve had a previous good run in when at the club before, so it’s good to go well in it again and it should be a good day at home for the fans to come down and watch what we’re all about.

"Obviously a name like Charlie Austin on the team sheet is going to be good as well so we’re looking forward to it.”​

