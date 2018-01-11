Waders exit league cup at the hands of Rovers

A much-changed Biggleswade Town side exited the BigFreeBet.Com Cup at home to Kempston Rovers on Tuesday.

Rovers had lost at Royston in the previous round but were reinstated when Royston were expelled for fielding an ineligible player.

This third round clash was pretty even. The deadlock was finally broken on 70 minutes When Luke Heneghan hit a rocket into the top corner that Sam Donkin was powerless to stop.

Waders pressed but couldn’t force a decent opening and on the stroke of full time Rovers’ George Boland was tripped in the area. Ben Shepherd smashed home the penalty.

Waders travel to Hitchin Town on Saturday.