​Waders fall to first defeat

Biggleswade (in green) on the attack at Alvechurch. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​​Biggleswade Town FC suffered their first defeat of the new season in a feisty 2-1 game away at Alvechurch on Saturday.

The Waders now sit 18th in the league after gaining two points from their opening three games.

Alvechurch almost took the lead early on, with a smart Ammar Dyer cross finding former Kidderminster striker Omari Sterling-James in the third minute, sending goalkeeper Jack Berman scrambling quickly across to make a diving save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game then fell into a stalemate until the 17th minute when Cyrus Babaie found space along the left-hand side to whip a low driven ball into the box.

The ball slid behind Pat Staszewski before reaching Eddie Panter in space just outside the six-yard box, and he thundered the ball into the back of the net.

Panter’s goal saw the Waders take the lead in a match for the first time this season.

After the goal, the match fell back into its seemingly regular stalemate, with a flurry of consistent fouls from Alvechurch stopping the game from getting into any kind of rhythm for the rest of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a change from the Waders last two games, it was Alvechurch who came out fighting in the second half, Dan Sweeney equalising quickly in the 48th minute.

Alvechurch then continued to press the advantage, but Biggleswade held firm and the hosts struggled to break down the Waders.

Eventually though, it wasn’t to be for Biggleswade.

In the 87th minute, a powerful shot from Sweeney clattered into the goal post, bouncing out and was caught by Berman. However, the ball was deemed to have crossed over the goal line by the assistant referee and it was given.

After going behind, the Waders tried to get back into the game, fashioning a few half chances from corners and free-kicks but eventually fell short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waders boss Jimmy Martin said afterwards: “To lose so late in the game is disappointing. We were excellent in the first-half and earned the right to be ahead at half-time.

"But we didn’t make the decision whether to sit in or go after them and we need to be better at that.”

Biggleswade host Barwell on Saturday then go to Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday.