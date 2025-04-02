​Waders’ fate is finally sealed after another late defeat

Relegation is now confirmed for Jimmy Martin's men.

​Biggleswade Town’s relegation from the SPL Premier Division Central was confirmed at the weekend.

The Waders were beaten 3-2 at home by Bishop’s Stortford, leaving them 18 points from safety with five games to play and signalling an immediate return to step four football having won the Division One Central title last season.

Biggleswade have so far won just four league games in this campaign, although the concession of a large number of goals in the closing minutes of games have cost them dear throughout the season.

And it ultimately means they’ve not had enough to climb the table or threaten to overhaul any of the sides above them.

Saturday’s game, which followed a midweek win over Lowestoft that had bought the Waders more time, saw Nahum Melvin-Lambert put the visitors in front just four minutes in.

But Biggleswade levelled on 15 minutes when Josh Steele prodded the ball in off the post.

The visitors went back in front early in the second-half thanks to Brad Russell’s 30-yard strike, but Biggleswade got level again three minutes later from the penalty spot through Keon Lewis-Burgess.

But the late goal curse struck again on 89 minutes as Melvin-Lambert netted his second goal and secured Biggleswade’s fate.

*Biggleswade United’s play-off hopes suffered another blow as they were beaten 3-0 at fellow hopefuls Cockfosters on Saturday.

The result was United’s third league defeat in a row, all of them to current top seven sides, and leaves United five points off the play-off places with four games remaining.

On Saturday, United go to struggling FC Romania before hosting fourth-placed London Lions on Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade FC were 2-1 winners over play-off contenders Hadley in SPL Division One Central on Saturday, thanks to goals from Adam Hunt and Sonny Coughlin-Brown. FC go to Northwood on Saturday then Kings Langley next Tuesday. ​