Waders feel the chill and fall to a last minute goal

Biggleswade Town were sunk by a last gasp goal at a freezing Needham Market on Tuesday.

A hardy 213 fans ventured out on a Suffolk evening of rain, sleet and snow.

​The whole of the 90 minutes was typical Waders, certainly in front when it came to possession.

What was missing? Clinical finishing of the umpteen chances that were created every time Biggleswade found themselves in the Needham box. Lady luck eluded them too as Jonny McNamara’s jinking run ended with a curling shot hit the post.

Needham played their part and were certainly better in the second period as Adam Mills made consistent runs down the left flank.

​A goalless draw looked on the cards. But a last gasp corner for Needham was floated in and somehow the ball, after a mix up, found the goal, Jamie Griffiths the scorer.

Cross with themselves, the Waders threw everything forward, even keeper Sam Donkin, but to no avail.

They play Leiston at home on Saturday before St Neots come to town on Tuesday.