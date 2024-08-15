Waders fight back
That result followed a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Telford United in Saturday’s opener, as the Waders began life in the SPL Premier Central.
And speaking after Tuesday’s game where Biggleswade recovered from two goals down at the break, Martin told the club’s media channels: “It was definitely a game of two halves.
“In the first half I thought Sudbury were excellent and you can tell they’re well drilled and disciplined in what they do.
"I thought we were off it across the park – we weren’t getting to enough second balls and the players weren’t brave enough to get on it.
"In the second-half we tweaked things and tried to match them up and credit to the lads, they stood up and I thought we had a foothold in the game, put them on the back foot and scored two excellent goals that were well-worked.
"It was nice to see the players grow throughout that half – it wasn’t just a ten minute spell, I thought there was a good duration where we were on top. Sudbury were then perhaps stuck between whether to kill us off or protect what they had.
"They could have won it with the last kick of the game which would have been a sickener given how hard the boys have worked.”
Biggleswade now prepare to go to the West Midlands to take on Alvechurch this weekend, with Martin adding: “The boys can’t start games as we did at Sudbury, but we’re still gelling, getting to know one another and it won’t be an overnight process and there are lots of positives to look forward to.”
BIGGLESWADE FC
Biggleswade FC were beaten 3-0 at home by Aylesbury United on Saturday, before then drawing 1-1 at Leighton Town on Tuesday night, George Munday with the second-half equaliser.
FC host London Colney in the FA Cup this weekend.
BIGGLESWADE UNITED
United picked up their first two wins, overcoming Cockfosters 2-0 at home on Saturday before winning 3-1 at Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday.
They welcome Enfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.