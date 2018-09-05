Waders fight back again for a draw

Biggleswade Town’s unbeaten start to their Southern League campaign continued with a fourth straight draw.

This time it was a 2-2 draw in a first ever visit to Rushall Olympic – but once more the Waders’ planning was turned upside down early on.

Lucas Perry was injured during the warm up and was replaced by Tom Smith, a re-shuffle at the back despatching Urquhart to fullback.

And just 83 seconds after settling into the new formation the Waders found themselves behind to a well taken goal by Daniel Waldron.

Rushall employed a crossfield ball to wide right to great effect throughout the first period. But as has been proved in the last four games, the spirit in the Waders team is strong, and none more so than Matt Ball who silenced the home supporters with an equaliser – a well taken shot that beat the goalkeeper with ease.

However they were pegged back again as Gurjit Singh restored Rushall’s lead on 43 minutes. The Waders again found the ball played wide down the slope where the home side reaped dividends.

The second period saw an immediate change as new boy Tom Hitchcock took to the field replacing an injured Solomon Nwabuokei.

Within just two minutes the Waders were level once more as an early corner to the near post saw Tom Smith nod home from close range.

Hitchcock bedded himself in and early touches showed promise. Dubois for the tiring Donnelly and Vincent for McNamara completed the substitutions.

Rushall continued to attack the right flank with chances being made and squandered, but some were close.

As the clocked ticked down Hitchcock, with only the keeper to beat, elected to place a shot that was saved although an away win would have been harsh on the hosts.

Club manager Lee Allinson told the club’s You Tube channel afterwards: “Rushall were the best side I have seen this. But I thought we were shambolic in the first half and didn’t work as a team.

“The second half I thought we were outstanding. We had another body up front (Hitchcock) with Brett (Donnelly) and it gave a player there who could stretch the game.”

Next up is the FA Cup on Saturday with a trip to Chesham United.