Waders keep pressure on play-off spots

Action from Biggleswade Town's (in dark green) clash with Biggleswade FC. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

Facing a side who, prior to the game, were only a point behind them, the Waders knew a win was crucial and it came thanks to Sam Tinubu’s winner just after half-time.

It means that going into this weekend’s home game with AFC Dunstable, Biggleswade are one place below the play-off zone, just a point behind Ware but having played two games more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The games in hand that teams both above and below Biggleswade have could prove key, emphasising the importance of Robbie O’Keefe’s men picking up as many points as they can as they aim to join town rivals Biggleswade FC in the top five and potentially even set up a derby clash with them – the two sides also being due to meet on Easter Monday.​

Meanwhile, the Waders added to their squad ahead of step four’s transfer deadline day with the signing of experienced forward Harry Crawford.

The 31-year-old joins the Waders from Southern Premier Division Central side Kings Langley, where he had been since the summer of 2019 and made over 50 appearances in two spells.

He scored five goals, including a perfect hat-trick against Bromsgrove Sporting in January 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Originally with Southend United, where he made 33 League appearances, he also had spells with Dartford, Barnet, Boreham Wood, St Albans City, Dover Athletic, Welling United and Hampton & Richmond Borough and represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.

For Biggleswade FC, it was a weekend free of action as they prepare for their own run in, still having seven games to play.

They won’t catch leaders Berkhamsted, who are 21 points clear and require only a point to secure promotion, but cementing second spot will be a priority for joint managers Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip.