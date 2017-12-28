Waders let lead slip twice on Boxing Day

Biggleswade Town twice let a lead slip to draw their Southern League Boxing Day fixture 2-2 with Bishop’s Stortford.

Waders boss Chris Nunn described his side’s display as poor and felt they let themselves down in several departments.

However it was the hosts who took the lead in the fifth minute when Reece Fielding headed home Robbie Parker’s free-kick.

The visitors responded with Darren Foxley, Jason Williams and Alfie Mason all going close to equalising before, on 33 minutes, Dean Ager was fouled in the box by Waders’ Lucas Perry in the box.

Williams stepped up to convert the spot kick.

In the second period it was once again the home side that started the stronger and the Waders went back in front on 53 minutes when Connor Hall volleyed past Tyler McCarthy from the edge of the box, much to the delight of the majority of the 250-strong crowd.

But the Blues again responded and they levelled again 15 minutes from time through Marvel Ekpiteta’s low shot into the corner.

Waders sit 13th in the table. Next up is a New Year’s Day trip to Southern League Premier basement boys Dunstable Town, who pulled off a suprise victory at Banbury on Boxing Day. Kick off at Creasey Park is at 3pm.

>> In the Southern League East, bottom side Arlesey Town’s Boxing Day clash at home to Barton Rovers ended goalless. The result leaves them eight points adrift of the second bottom side. They visit Aylesbury on Saturday.