Waders lose at Weymouth

Waders returned pointless from Weymouth Town after a frustrating afternoon in the Southern League Premier on Saturday.

Goals midway through each half gave the high-flying Terras a 2-0 home win by the coast but it was harsh on Biggleswade who delivered an excellent performance in front of a 530-strong crowd.

The hosts began strongly, Charlie Davis going close from a narrow angle, but the Waders enjoyed pressure of their own.

The visiting defence was holding firm against the home attacks – but the opening goal arrived just past the half hour as Josh Wakefield’s fired home a half-volley from 25 yards out.

Biggleswade almost levelled shortly afterwards but the Weymouth keeper pulled off a fine save to deny Robbie Parker. The Waders also had the chance to equalise shortly before half time but a well positioned free kick came to nothing.

Nathan Hicks forced an excellent save from the keeper as the Waders battled back after the break.

But their task become more uphill when the hosts went 2-0 up on 67 minutes. Abdulai Baggie’s shot was saved by Liam Gooch but it only fell to Harry Baker and he volleyed in from the angle.

Weymouth’s top scorer Brandon Goodship was denied by Gooch late on while Waders peppered the home goal with chances late on, but it was all to no avail.