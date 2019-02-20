Waders lose on road to play-off rivals again

Waders were up against one of their play-off rivals for the fourth away game running on Saturday – and for a fourth time, they were on the wrong end of the final scoreline.

For whatever reason, both sides played better attacking one particular goal.

In the first half Alvechurch attacked the ‘favoured’ end and Biggleswade were rarely in the game,.

Ironically, the only goal of the half was an own goal as a cross from the right on 38 minutes evaded Josh March but was turned into the goal by Jack Bradshaw.

The visitors’ one effort of note in the first 45 minutes came just before the break when Joe White’s header from Jonny McNamara’s cross just cleared the bar.

The second half was a different story as the Waders had the majority of the attacking play and it was the turn of Alvechurch to defend in depth. Shots from Matt Ball and Bradley Bell were blocked by defenders, White headed against the bar and had a goal disallowed for Soloman Nwaboukei being adjudged offside.

However Alvechurch caught the Waders on the break and on 54 minutes March made no mistake when presented with the chance to make it 2-0.

The Waders had to wait until the 88th minute for some reward for their efforts when the referee awarded a penalty and White gave the goalkeeper no chance.

The next four games will be vital for the Waders’ play-off hopes, three in a row at home starting with Lowestoft on Saturday and then a visit to St Neots.