Waders on receiving end of late sucker punch

Last week’s late winner certainly came back to bite Biggleswade Town very quickly as Barwell snatched two points from their grasp in similar fashion on Saturday.

Waders took the lead with just minutes to play but their visitors struck back to earn a draw.

Liam Brooks. Picture: Guy Wills

​There was not much to commend this match to the memory for future discussion and Barwell would have counted themselves unlucky to go home empty handed.

​It was always going to be tough, coming off the back of the Beds Senior Cup final victory in midweek and the fact Barwell had not lost a game in the whole of March.

The whole game hinged on one incident where a second yellow card was shown to Barwell’s Henry Eze after just half an hour.

This was then followed by the subsequent dismissal of the visiting manager for complaining too loudly about the decision.

​The game produced very few chances on goal. New boy Harry Draper from Stevenage has yet to fit into the system but looks promising.

Barwell had the ball in the net twice only to be ruled offside on both occasions. The goals, when they came, arrived very late. A penalty was awarded when Solomon Nwaboukei was upended in the box and the spot kick was confidently put away by Liam Brooks on 90 minutes.

With just injury time to see out it seemed Waders were earn a crucial three points in their play-off push

However, after a melee at the corner flag Barwell keeper punted the ball forward hopefully and somehow it ended up in the Waders net off the unfortunate Lucas Perry.

​Next up is a trip to Redditch on Saturday.