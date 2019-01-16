Waders out but unbowed after fine display at Fylde

Biggleswade Town’s FA Trophy run ended on Saturday but the club took all the plaudits at AFC Fylde.

Just a single strike late in the first half separated the National League pacesetters from the Waders two divisions below.

Town had several chances to win the tie but lady luck was not on their side in one of the biggest matches in the club’s long history.

Waders boss Lee Allinson said: “I don’t know how we haven’t won. I think we worried them which is a massive credit to our players and I am massively proud.

“I am proud of the supporters who have come here and everyone at the club.

“It’s been an amazing cup run. It’s been a distraction from the league. We’ve beaten Harrow, Hendon, Gloucester and Wealdstone and come here and been brilliant.”

Fylde manager David Challinor said: “When you are playing against a higher league team, for an upset to happen you have to be at the top of the game, and the other team to be off, and that was certainly the case and we were lucky to win the game.”

​ After the initial play, in which Fylde passed the ball in small triangles, mostly backwards the Waders started to ease their way forward, slick passing from Nwaboukei and Makoma saw Joe White break free from his marker on more than one occasion. One low drive forced a great save from Russ Griffiths while he put a header just wide.

Fylde had their own moments in front of goal but could not make it pay dividends as the majority of shots ended on the roof of the stand. As Biggleswade grew in confidence they became more and more the dominant team.

But just before half-time the hosts took the lead. Nick Haughton eyed up the goal from almost 25 yards and powered a superb effort beyond the helpless Sam Donkin into the net.

The second half started with the National League side in the driving seat, Nick Haughton unlucky not to double his tally, as two efforts were denied to him from close range in quick succession.

It was always Biggleswade who had the ball, standing firm with the back line of Walster, Bradshaw, Smith and a special mention for David Longe-King who kept Fylde’s Danny Rowe very much in his pocket.

The Waders went so close with White’s half volley smacking the crossbar, and Bradley Bell heading wide in the dying minutes.

It was not to be, but it was a match that will go down in Waders history to be talked about for a long time to come.