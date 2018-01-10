Waders punished by quick brace against Frome

Biggleswade Town fell to a brace of goals either side of half time at home to Frome Town on Saturday.

Tony Burnett struck back with quarter of an hour to go but despite a late flurry the Waders couldn’t find a leveller in this Southern League Premier midtable clash.

The West Country visitors started the brighter with Sam Teale having an early header cleared off the line, and several shots from distance clearing the crossbar.

Biggleswade Town edged their way into the game and after they had gone close from a free kick, a shot from Nathan Hicks was well saved and Liam Brooks put the rebound over.

Soon after Jack Bowen got on the end of Greg Kaziboni cross but the keeper gathered.

But with it looking like the half would end goalless Frome struck, defender Marcus Mapstone heading home off the underside of the crossbar.

Things got worse for the Waders just two minutes into the second period. Darren Jefferies played in Knight and he fired low past Sam Donkin to give the visitors a two goal advantage.

From then on it was the Waders making all the running. Hicks was again denied by a great save on the hour, but eventually the home pressure told when substitute Burnett latched onto a mistake to convert with ease.

The Frome goal was under siege for the final few minutes, Kaziboni and Brooks having chances, but a combination of great saves from keeper Kyle Phillips and desperate clearances saw the visitors cling on to all three points.

Manager Chris Nunn confirmed on Monday that Mark Coulson had rejoined the Waders.