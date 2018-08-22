Waders rescue point after awful start

Biggleswade Town recovered from an awful start to share the spoils with Bedworth on Saturday.

Within 30 seconds the game plan was thrown into disarray. With Waders kicking off it should have meant early possession for the home side, but a mix up on the right and an unfortunate ricochet saw the ball fly across the area and Ryan Baldwin converted from a near impossible angle.

It was an early shock for the Waders after winning their first two games, playing a side who had lost their opening fixtures.

Things went from bad to worse as Tom Smith pulled up with a groin strain on 10 minutes, replaced by Solomon Nwabuokei with David Longe-King moving into the back four.

The Waders’ play was anxious and disjointed as they tried to break down a resilient Bedworth team.

Liam Brooks was next to leave the field with an ankle injury to be replaced by Brett Donnelly. And Donnelly it was that had the first meaningful shot for the home side just before the interval, followed by Nwabuokei.

In the second period the tactics from Bedworth proved tougher to break down, launching the ball away at every opportunity.

Boss Lee Allinson made a bold move by replacing Curtis Ujah with Peter Clark. With more movement in the midfield Biggleswade created more but were unable to find the opening needed.

However a long throw from the right from Josh Urquhart bypassed most in the box but found Clark alone at the back to head home from close range on with just six minutes left.

Bedworth ventured upfield for the first time in the second period and came close to regaining the lead. At the end a point was salvaged, but realistically two were lost. Without the early set back and the forced substitutions the game could have been so different.

Afterwards Allison told the club’s You Tube channel it was a tough game: “Fifteen seconds gone and all your game plan and everything is thrown out of the window.

“Fair play to them, they got their goal, they were hard to break down and took the sting out of the game.

“Fortunately we’ve come out with a point but I’m disappointed with the goal and we can’t be doing that again.”

Waders make a first ever visit to Halesowen on Saturday before a bank holiday blockbuster at home to Hitchin Town on Monday, kick off 3pm.