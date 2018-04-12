Waders run Slough so close

Biggleswade Town came close to pulling off an incredible comeback in an eight goal thriller on Tuesday night.

Play-off hopefuls Slough Town ran out 5-3 winners but that barely tells half the story.

Chris Flood put the visitors one up after seven minutes - he added a second and when Manny Williams netted a third shortly before half time the result looked a foregone conclusion.

However Waders roared out of the blocks in the second half with wave after wave of pressure and Jack Bowen’s fierce shot hit the post.

Nathan Hicks did pull one back with a half volley and shortly afterwards Connor Hall’s flick header made it 3-2. However as the Waders pushed forward, Slough caught them out at the back and Flood completed his hat trick.

Biggleswade continued to press, Bowen headed against the bar before Greg Kaziboni fired in a shot from outside the box to make it 4-3 with 15 minutes to go. The pressing continued but deep in injury time Perry Coles broke away and scored a fifth to settle a hugely entertaining match.

Waders were due to play at Kings Langley on Thursday night before hosting Stratford on Saturday and Hereford on Tuesday.