Waders secure derby double over Hitchin

The Waders completed a coveted league double over local rivals Hitchin Town with a 1-0 victory at Top Field on Saturday in front of a crowd of 658.

Although the score line suggests a close game, this was anything but and the Waders dominated for long periods.

Hitchin had goalkeeper Michael Johnson to thank for a series of fine saves and blocks, particularly in the second half when the Waders, playing down the slope, produced attack after attack.

Hitchin’s best spell of the match came in the first 20 minutes when Jonny McNamara was causing problems for the Biggleswade defence.

No sooner had one of his efforts been blocked by Jordan Patrick than a second was blocked on the line by Lucas Perry, giving rise to strong penalty claims from Hitchin, which were ultimately turned down by the referee after consultation with his assistant.

Elliot Bailey also had a one on one with the goalkeeper but Sam Donkin stood firm and saved Bailey’s effort on goal.

After shots from Greg Kaziboni and Liam Brooks, and a header from Gavin Hoyte, had been saved, the Waders took the lead on 25 minutes with a well worked free kick.

Shane Hill confused the Hitchin defence by not shooting but playing the ball to Tony Burnett on the right and his cross was turned home by Connor Hall.

The Waders never looked back after this with Shane Hill controlling the midfield and Greg Kaziboni, Liam Brooks and Tony Burnett continually running at the Hitchin defence.

Mention also for Jordan Patrick who overlapped from full back on many occasions and was able to use his attacking skills to support Greg Kaziboni. Unfortunately, none of this attacking play produced the second goal to ease the nerves of the Biggleswade supporters but, equally Hitchin were producing little attacking threat of their own.

Even a 94th minute Hitchin free kick on the edge of the box was tamely struck and easily dealt with by Sam Donkin.