Waders set for home double-header as FC and United have winless weeks

Jimmy Martin's side welcome Spalding United this weekend.

Biggleswade Town will return to action this weekend with the first of two home games in four days as they attempt to salvage points at the bottom of the SPL Premier Central table.​

​The Waders remain 16 points from safety with ten games still to play, although they have games in hand on those currently outside the relegation zone.

And whilst a great escape would take a remarkable run of form to achieve coupled with other sides losing ground, they will welcome Spalding United on Saturday aiming to begin the run-in in style.

That game will then be followed by the visit of Leiston on Tuesday night, who like Spalding are another side with play-off aspirations and sit just outside the top five going into the weekend’s matches.

*Biggleswade FC fell to their third defeat in a row in which they’ve also failed to score as they lost 2-0 at Hertford Town on Saturday.

The run has hampered what faint hopes FC may still have had of securing a play-off place in SPL Division One Central, with them now being 13 points off the top five places with nine games still to play.

Saturday’s game couldn’t have started any worse for FC, as with them having kicked the game off there was a mix-up and the ball was stolen by Ade Gbolahan who ran on to score inside ten seconds.

Finley Lynch then added a second 13 minutes from time to secure the points for the home side.

FC now prepare to host second-placed Berkhamsted on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United returned from a ten-day break from action on Tuesday night but could only draw 0-0 at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

The result means United remain in the top four but it remains a close battle for the play-off places amongst those around them in the table.

On Saturday, United will host Harpenden Town who are another in the play-off hunt, before a week later they go to current second-placed side Tring Athletic.