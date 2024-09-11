Waders still seek win while FC and United taste defeat

Action from Biggleswade Town's defeat to Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Biggleswade Town’s record of being unable to win but still hard to beat continued on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw at home to Bedford Town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a narrow loss at home to Halesowen on Saturday, Tuesday’s draw extended their winless run to seven games since the start of the season, with four draws and three defeats so far.

Ryan Doherty’s goal earned a point just four minutes after Leon Lobjoit’s header had given Bedford the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been an emotional night for Lobjoit who had tragically lost his new born daughter, Marnie, just days before the game.

Speaking after the game, Town boss Jimmy Martin told the club’s media channels: “You have to put things in perspective – Leon’s had an awful, tragic week and he showed great courage to play and full credit to that young man for playing, and scoring – I thought he was unbelievable.

"When you talk about non-league, rivalries and so on, that gets put to one side and I think there was a whole community here to support him and thoughts go out to him and his families.

"On the game, we’re still working hard to get that first win and it was a really challenging game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were a bit passive in the first-half and mis-timed our press which put us on the back foot, but I felt once we amended that I thought we got a foothold, grew and had the better chances, but a draw was probably a fair result.”

Biggleswade Town now prepare to go to Bowers & Pitsea in the FA Cup on Saturday.

*Biggleswade FC exited the FA Trophy on Saturday as they fell 2-0 at Enfield FC.

They are, however, still in the FA Cup and will ‘host’ AFC Dunstable on Saturday at Barton Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not having played a league game since August 26, FC go to Kidlington on September 21.

*Biggleswade United fell 2-0 at home to Dunstable Town on Saturday in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

United sit eighth in the table with three wins, three draws and two defeats so far, their next game being at Crawley Green on Saturday before they then host Kempston Rovers at the Verdant Stadium next Tuesday night. ​