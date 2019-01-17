Waders topple the Poppies

Biggleswade Town pulled off one of their best ever league results with a stunning 3-2 victory at Southern League giants Kettering Town on Tuesday.

Any concerns the Waders would suffer a hangover from their FA Trophy defeat on Saturday were dispelled as they came from a goal behind to win 3-2 at Latimer Park.

Not only that, they did that despite playing most of the second half with ten men against the side hotly tipped to win the Southern League Premier Central title.

Biggleswade started brightly and went close when Matt Ball took aim from 25 yards and fired a shot narrowly wide.

The Poppies grew into the contest and took the lead on 26 minutes. Marcus Kelly delivered a corner to the near post and Holman threw himself with his diving header finding the intended target.

Holman fired over and then, on the stroke of half-time, Donkin produced a good stop at point-blank range to deny Declan Towers.

Few could have envisaged what would happen after the break. Waders came out of the traps quickly and won a corner and scored from it inside the first minute of the second period. A clearance fell at the feet of Ball on the edge of the area and he had all the time in the world to pick his spot with a low finish into the bottom corner.

Town’s hopes were hit on 49 minutes when Soloman Nwaboukei went flying into Ben Milnes on the near touchline and referee Elliot Kaye wasted little time in showing a red card.

But that only seemed to fire Biggleswade up and they maintained their course while the Poppies crumbled in front of them. They took the lead just past the hour when Craig Stanley was penalised for a foul on Jonny McNamara on the edge of the area. And Ben Walster stepped up to curl a fine free-kick into the top corner with Paul White rooted to the spot.

Waders were in dreamland five minutes later when Joe White coolly rolled the ball beyond his namesake to give the 10 men a two-goal advantage.

Former Wader Rhys Hoenes was sent-off in stoppage-time for simulation in the penalty area after he had previously been booked for dissent.

There was time for Marcus Kelly to sweep home a late consolation but Waders fully deserved their victory and they move back to fourth in the table. They host Tamworth on Saturday.