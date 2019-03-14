Waders welcome Kettering after earning draw at St Neots

Biggleswade Town host league leaders Kettering Town on Saturday as their bid to surge into a play-off place in the Southern League hots up.

The Waders pulled off a shock 3-2 win at the Poppies in January – one of only five matches the leaders have suffered all season.

Kettering come into this game 11 points clear at the top with eight wins in their last nine league matches and they expect to bring a large following to the Carlsberg Stadium.

In contrast Biggleswade have struggled of late, now sitting four points off the play-offs, but they salvaged a 2-2 draw at derby rivals St Neots Town on Saturday.

It wasn’t a great performance but it was an improvement and Jordan Gent rescued a point with an injury time equaliser.

​The first 45 minutes wasn’t great as the wind played tricks with the ball as did the Biggleswade back line as the opening goal by St.Neots s best forgotten about, Gary Wharton converintg with ease on just eight minutes.

Stunned but not stirred, Waders levelled proceedings just six minutes later as Jordan Gent headed back across goal for Joe White to convert.

At 1-1 Waders started to look more like their usual selves, but paid the price just past the half hour for failing to clear the ball after several attempts, St Neots’ Prince Mutswunguma getting the decisive touch to give them a half time lead.

​ Waders tried and tried to break down a very resilient defence in the second period. However chances were few and far between and the clock in the corner kept ticking away.

It was looking very much like another defeat for another out of sorts Wader side. But three minutes into stoppage time Sam Donkin joined everybody in the opposition box. Sam wasn’t not needed though as Gent scored for the second week in a row to salvage a point.