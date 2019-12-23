Washout in the top two divisions

The Bedfordshire County League’s top two divisions were a total washout this weekend, with every match postponed.

But while there was no action in the Premier Division and Division One due to waterlogged pitches, Division Two leaders Pines maintained their 100 per cent home record with an 8-1 victory over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves.

Bedford Albion Reserves won 3-2 at home against Clifton.

Rushane Hendricks, Daniel Smith and Daniel Jefferies netting the goals against replies from Jack Craic and James Bell.

Atletico Europa and Luton Leagrave AFC played out a 4-4 draw.

Stopsley United are four points clear at the top of Division Three after they won 4-1 at Luton Allstars.

Shefford Town & Campton A were gifted three points when Potton failed to raise a side to journey to meet them at Rectory Road.

In Division Four, Brickhill Wanderers lead by 14 points after they won 7-2 at Bedford Albion A to end the hosts’ unbeaten home form.

Also enjoying life on the road were Sandy Reserves.

They won 2-1 at Revivalists.

Curtis Hassell and Luke Freeman netted the goals against a lone reply from Harold Stevens.

Elsewhere, Bedford Santos were 4-0 home winners over Kempston Rovers.