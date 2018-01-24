Waterlogged pitches hit weekend fixtures

The wet weather put paid to a large number of senior fixtures around the district this week.

Biggleswade Town were scheduled to meet two of the Southern League Premier big boys at the Carlsberg Stadium but both fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

The clash with Slough Town was first to go on Saturday, while Tuesday evening’s fixture with Hereford was postponed at lunchtime to ensure the visitors did not have to make the long journey in vain.

The Spartan South Midlands League programme was also badly affected with Biggleswade United, Biggleswade FC and Stotfold all left without games in the Premier Division – the only weekend fixturein the division to go ahead was at Edgware Town who lost at home to third placed Leighton.

This weekend clubs will hope they can get back to action.

Biggleswade Town travel to Southern League Premier leaders Kettering Town – the Waders held the Poppies to a creditable draw in the reverse fixture at Biggleswade earlier this season.

In the SSML Premier Biggleswade FC are at home to Wembley, while Biggleswade United make the trip to Cockfosters.

There is a midweek programme of games too. Biggleswade FC are due to play Bedfordshire rivals Crawley Green at home in the SSML while Biggleswade United travel to StMargaretsbury, also in the league.

Stotfold, who have a free weekend, visit Potton on Tuesday in the North Beds Charity Cup.