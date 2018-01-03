Waterlogged pitches put SSML clubs out of action

Three local SSML sides were forced to sit Saturday afternoon out after their games were postponed.

Biggleswade FC’s derby with Stotfold in the Premier Division was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, and Langford’s Division One match at St Neots Town Reserves went the same way.

This weekend Biggleswade FC travel to Thatcham Town in the FA Vase looking to secure a place in the last 16. They then visit Colney Heathin the league on Tuesday.

Stotfold and Langford both have a weekend off but play on Tuesday.

The Eagles, second from bottom, have a big clash at home to the only side below them, St Margaretsbury. Meanwhile the Reds head to Bedford FC.