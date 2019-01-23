Weary Town well beaten by the Crows

Weary Waders exited the Southern League Cup after a 4-1 defeat at a snowy Royston Town on Tuesday.

The Crows ran out easy winners against a Biggleswade line-up significantly changed after the tough league and FA Trophy exploits of the last fortnight.

​The game started brightly enough for the boys in green who were dominant. However as the snow began to fall Royston broke down their favoured left flank and opened the scoring through Joe Neal.

A free kick from the same side saw them double the score on 15 minutes as Josh Castiglione nipped in to convert.

Jordan Gent pulled one back ten minutes later to give the Waders brief hope of a comeback but that was short lived as Adam Crowther scored with a free kick.

Biggleswade’s appetite for the game was definitely missing as Royston ran pretty patterns round the frustrated Waders.

It was game over just past the hour mark as Neal got his second of the match, beating the back line and the advancing Sam Donkin.