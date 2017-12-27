Webb hits a hat-trick in dramatic Potton victory

Potton’s UCL clash with Olney on Saturday had everything – six goals, penalties scored and saved, a hat-trick and a sending off.

But most importantly Potton triumphed with a 4-2 win in front of a decent crowd at the Hutchinson Hollow.

Before the match a minute’s silence was observed for Danny Webb’s father who passed away earlier in the week – and what a performance Danny put in, scoring a hat-trick.

Potton were down to ten men just before half time when Ryan Don was adjudged to have made a two footed tackle. The referee showed five yellow cards, one to Potton and four to the visitors.

In the eighth minute Olney open the scoring when a pass from Kevin Owusu found Kelvin Igweani and, with the defence opening up in front of him, his low shot from 20 yards went just inside the post.

Two minutes later Potton were level when a ball over the defence from Don found Webb and his fierce shot went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Soon after Olney’s Drew Mitten was fouled in the penalty area, he took the spot kick himself but it was well saved by Tyler Josephs. Soon afterwards Appleton appealed for a foul in the penalty area but this was turned down.

In the 37th minute Potton took the lead when a passing movement between Calum Forster and Aaron Murell ending with Josh Sturniolo shooting home.

Don was then shown a red card for his challenge, but just before the half-time whistle Murrell pulled the ball back to Webb who blazed over when in a very good position.

It looked as though Potton would pay for that missed chance just before half-time when, in the 55th minute, Igweani collected the ball, beat a couple of men and fired an unstoppable shot from 30 yards to equalise for Olney.

Potton fought back and three minutes later were awarded a penalty for handball. Webb made no mistake from the spot to give the lead back to Potton.

Webb saw his header tipped over the bar by the keeper and Murrell passed to Bines who saw his shot well saved by the keeper as Potton pressed.

In the 89th minute Olney were awarded a corner which Potton had difficulty clearing, but eventually they did, Webb robbed a defender in the centre circle and ran all the way to round the keeper and shoot home to complete his hat-trick.

On Saturday Potton United entertain league leaders Pinchbeck United. It is hoped to have a good crowd for this important league match.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Josh Sturniolo (Nick Bines).