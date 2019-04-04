Webb rescues Royals as late leveller earns point

A double from Danny Webb rescued a point for Potton at Edgware Town on Saturday.

Early on United were having the lion’s share of possession were limited to pot shots outside the area. Martin Danobrega was looking dangerous and he made one of his trademark jinking runs with his shot just over.

With half-time approaching Potton were hit with a sucker. Alex Morgan flicked on a long ball which Ethan Mooney expertly flicked over Tyler Josephs.

Things got even worse a minute later when Potton found themselves two down. Ryan Don’s header went straight to a Edgware player and a good passing move let in Morgan again and he was brought down by Jonny Hall to give Edgware a penalty.

This was converted low to the left of Josephs by Benavides to double the hosts’ lead.

They could have scored a third on 58 minutes but Josephs pulled off a great save to deny Doyle. Potton were slowly getting back into the game and were unlucky on 61 minutes when Webb’s free kick was just over.

As the game moved into the final third Potton drew a lifeline on 72 minutes after Mo Ahmed delivered an early cross which was expertly converted by Webb.

Potton then brought on 17-year-old striker Hadley Boughton and he was unlucky on 83 minutes with his shot just clearing the bar.

But late on they levelled. Another great ball by Martin Danobrega split the defence and Webb ran onto it to score his and Potton’s second.

Next up Potton visit Crawley Green on Saturday.