Wembley defeat for bottom side Stotfold

Stotfoldremain rooted to the foot of the Spartan South Midlands Premier after a 3-0 defeat at home to Wembley on Saturday.

Joanthan Iley struck a killer goal for the visitors right before half time.

Further strikes from Zaied Sabti and Hesham Benmansour just past the hour mark settled the game.

Tuesday’s match against Hadley was postponed doe to a waterlogged pitch – in addition Stotfold reported that vandalism to a perimeter pitch side wall had caused a health & safety issue.

The Eagles are back in action at Colney Heath on Saturday.