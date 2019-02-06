Wembley dream alive as FC hit Windsor for six

The incredible story of Biggleswade FC continued on Sunday as they demolished Windsor 6-1 in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The club, formed just a few short years ago and already chasing the Spartan South Midlands Premier title, rewrote their history again as they reached the FA Vase quarter-finals.

Alex Marsh. Picture: Guy Wills

There were doubts the game would go ahead but thankfully Saturday’s overnight frost thawed and the Carlsberg Stadium pitch was pronounced fit for action.

FC started with a real purpose and intensity from the outset and they were unfortunate not to be awarded an early penalty when Tom Cookman appeared to be fouled from behind, but referee Jack Packman waved away the appeals. As the half approached its midway point, Windsor had arguably the best chance so far when Roberts and the talented Robert Lazarczuk linked well to release the former through the middle of the FC defence. Fortunately the Green rearguard did enough to force him into looping his hurried attempt just over the bar.

Despite dominating much of the first period in terms of possession and general attacking intent, Windsor gave FC another fright three minutes before half-time when a free-kick from the far side caused a bit of a scramble in the home box. Fortunately when the ball did eventually break for a Windsor player, it was driven over by Ingram under pressure from Hunt.

It was goalless at the break but the home side broke the deadlock just two minutes in with a goal of real quality.

Adam Hunt surged for the penalty area and sent across an inviting low cross that Ryan Inskip smashed into the roof of the net at the far post.

The tie became wide open for a frenetic spell with both teams slugging it out and trading blows. Lee Northfield and an Alex Marsh deflected effort needed stopping by Sobte, but soon after Tompkins showed excellent handling diving low to his left to keep Windsor at bay at the other

Windsor were just beginning to believe that they were getting a foothold in this cup tie, but the home side grabbed a killer second.

Alex Marsh linked with Hunt to find brother Lawrie, who swept the ball into the path of Inskip on the left hand side. He cut inside his marker before bending a quite wonderful finish in off the left hand post from just outside the box.

Seventeen minutes from time the tie was all but wrapped up. Cookman’s willingness to chase the lost cause and his lovely give and go with Alex Marsh saw him square for Northfield. FC’s number 10 kept a cool head by taking a touch before guiding home.

It was 4-0 six minutes later. Inskip recycled possession and rolled the ball to Alex Marsh. With no one in a red shirt able to get close to him, he bent an absolute beauty into the top right hand corner for his 24th goal of the season.

FC were now running riot and Man of the Match Inskip was dancing through the middle of the pitch four minutes later before slotting in the completely unmarked Lee Northfield who took a touch before slotting past Sobte to make it five. The home side got another on 86 minutes. Alex Marsh’s free kick could only be parried straight into the path of Nick Henebery, who tucked away the rebound from a narrow angle.

With the clock ticking into injury-time, Windsor were given the opportunity grab a consolation and you couldn’t begrudge their travelling support that. A robust challenge in the box from substitute Nathan George saw the visitors awarded a penalty and fellow substitute Matt Stockill tucked it away despite the best efforts of Tompkins who guessed right.