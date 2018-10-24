White double as Waders stretch unbeaten start

Biggleswade Town’s defence remained unbreached as they earned three points against early pacesetters Coalville Town on Saturday.

The defensive line up of Donkin, Urquhart, Smith, Longe-King and Perry have now gone 540 minutes without conceding, some statistic, and the win sees Waders in the play-off zone.

The early action at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday saw Coalville attack at pace down the flanks and on another day may have had some success but had left their shooting boots at home, Creany and Berridge missed chances.

Twelve minutes in and a dazzling run from man of the match Matt Ball saw him square into the area for Joe White to get his head to the ball to give Biggleswade an early lead.

The Waders started to dominate and secured a second strike as Lucas Perry crossed the ball to the far post for Jonny McNamara to net at the second attempt.

At this point tempers started to flare. Shortly before half time Lucas Perry was given a red card, followed shortly in a separate incident by Coalville’s Kyle Bryant and Brett Donnelly.

Out for the second period all the players seemed hesitant, the referee Tom Hancock definitely showing his authority during the previous incidents.

It was cut and thrust as Coalville tried to get back into the match with no success, shooting high and wide. An injury to the visitors’ Andrew Wright delayed the game as he was stretchered from the pitch.

Biggleswade confirmed the win with another goal late on with Ball again being the provider after a mazy run down the right flank. It was the same combination as he squared into White to make no mistake for his second.

The added five minutes saw Coalville bring out the best from Sam Donkin, diving to his left and pushing the ball away for a corner to ensure another clean sheet.