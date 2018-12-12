White hits a hat-trick in Waders’ ten goal thriller

Biggleswade Town moved third in the Southern League table after a crazy 6-4 victory at Royston Town on Saturday.

Joe White scored a hat-trick as the Waders deserved the three points making it three on the bounce – and it sees them taking great form into their FA Trophy clash at home to Wealdstone on Saturday.

The boys in green started so well with Matt Ball teasing the home defence with his curling crosses, aided by the wind, blowing down the slope. But Royston scored with their first attack on 12 minutes with a ball whipped in for James Potton to head home.

However two minutes later Bradley Bell got on the end of another cross to even the game up. Waders pressed but it was Potton again with a well taken free kick that beat Sam Donkin at the far post on 19 minutes to put the hosts back in front.

Three minutes on and from yet another corner David Longe-King headed back towards goal for Joe White to guide the ball home for 2-2.

The game began to settle down, Nwaboukei dominant in the midfield making darting runs, however it was Royston who took the lead for a third time through a rasping shot from Josh Castiglione.

Kicking up the slope in the second period, Waders found it easier to control the ball. The dancing Nwaboukei was felled in the box after by-passing several defenders. Matt Ball showed no nerves to convert the penalty and level the score on 50 minutes.

Waders played some superb football. Another corner found new boy Jordan Gent and he beat everyone with a timely flick to put the Waders in the driving seat for the first time just before the hour. Then Joe White beat the keeper on 68 minutes to put daylight between the teams .

Royston now took up the batten and pressed hard with some desperate clearances. Biggleswade held firm until Royston captain Daniel Braithwaite scored with a headed corner on 86 minutes.

The Waders continued to play fluent football and Nwaboukei again showed his magic steps to beat the keeper but the ball did not cross the line.

However the referee, had seen an infringement on Solomon to award another penalty. Ball gave the kick to White who made no mistake from the spot to complete his hat-trick.