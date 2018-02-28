Wonderful Webb hat-trick hero for Potton

Danny Webb hit a quick-fire hat-trick as Potton United continued their promotion push with a 3-0 victory at Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

Potton had a difficult encounter with Burton a few weeks previously at the Hollow and on their own pitch they could have feared a repeat, especially after the home team’s recent recruitment drive.

United were missing two key men in Calum Forster who had a thigh injury and James Meredith who was away. Tom Blatch returned at left back and there was a debut for ex-Northampton Town midfielder Claudio Dias.

Potton have been quite slow for getting out of the starting blocks in previous matches. The same could not be said here though as they could have scored from their first attack – a Danny Webb shot being cleared off the line.

The same man could not be denied five minutes later. Dylan Pearson, who was to have a torrid afternoon, was disposed on the edge of the area by Webb who found the far corner with ease.

The Potton contingent in the crowd will still celebrating this goal when Danny Webb scored his second. This time it was good work by Aaron Murrell as his pass to the back post was driven home to double the advantage.

Things were to get even worse for the home side when Webb completed a 15 minute hat-trick. More good work by Murell who got to the byline crossed it and this time Webb headed it in.

Luke Harradine has played more than 100 games for Potton without troubling the scorer, but he was desperately unlucky as he had both a shot and a header well saved by Robert Clark. Claudio Dias was having an excellent game in the middle of the park, dictating play and bringing others into the game.

Manager Kuhne instructed his players not to take chances in their final third in the second half and they did this virtually to the letter with Burton having more of the possession but Potton having the better chances.

In fact they could have scored a fourth when firstly good wing by the industrious Ryan Don found Nick Bines who shot wide and then some great skill from Dias was not rewarded with a goal it deserved.

Potton took the last few minutes to make some changes including giving 17 year old Callum Bloxham a third run out for the first team.

This was another impressive performance by Potton who are now looking solid at the back as well potent in attack. With Raunds losing in a shock result to bottom of the table Stewart and Lloyds, the last nine games are looking to be very interesting indeed. They visit midtable Bourne Town on Saturday.

POTTON UNITED Tyler Josephs, John Bitting (Aiden Mclean 79),Tom Blatch (Callum Bloxham 85),James Sage, Luke Harradine, Claudio Dias, Danny Webb, Ryan Don,Gary Ansell Carter, Aaron Murrell, Nick Bines (Mark Franklin 74)